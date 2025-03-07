Finder Project 1 OTT Release: When and where to watch Charle and Sendrayan starrer Tamil suspense thriller

The 2024 Tamil suspense thriller Finder Project 1 received an average response despite its high potential as a unique genre film. The investigative thriller featured a gripping storyline and was fairly engaging for many. Now, the movie is set for its OTT release.

When and where to watch Finder Project 1

Finder Project 1 is now all set to premiere on OTT. The Tamil investigative thriller is available for viewing on Aha Tamil.

The streaming platform announced the same formally on their account in X (formally Twitter). Dropping a poster of the movie they wrote “Let the Findings of the Finder begins!Watch #FinderProject1 streaming now on namma @ahatamil.”

Check out the post here:

Official trailer and plot of Finder Project 1

The Tamil suspense investigative thriller Finder Project 1 follows two criminology graduates determined to establish a detective agency. Their mission is clear: to prove the innocence of wrongfully convicted individuals.

The story begins with a new case—a fisherman is wrongly accused of murdering a local political councillor.

What follows is the journey of these two graduates as they fight to prove the fisherman’s innocence while uncovering the real culprits behind the councillor’s murder. As they navigate a world where injustice lurks openly, they strive to restore justice against all odds.

Cast and crew of Finder Project 1

The main cast of Finder Project 1 includes Charle, Sendrayan, Vinoth Rajendran, Dharani Reddy, Nizhalgal Ravi, Gopinath Shankar, and others.

Written and directed by Vinoth Rajendran, the film is jointly bankrolled by Arabi Productions and Viyan Ventures.