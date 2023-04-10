Finding strength in hardships to collab with Mrunal Thakur, Samantha Ruth Prabhu boss replies during Ask Sam

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the grand release of her upcoming mythological film Shaakuntalam. On Sunday, the actress interacted with her fans on Twitter #AskSam and her epic replies are going viral on social media. From how deals with failures in life to how she finds strength, the actress spoke her heart out to her fans.

One question that grabbed a lot of attention is about how she finds strength in hardships, and Samantha's reply was like the cherry on the cake. A fan asked, "Dude, where do you get your strength from... how do you keep on going strong despite so many fu** happening..." To this, she replied, "Because this is not how my story will end. I decide. #Shaakuntalam."

Check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Twitter replies to #AskSam ahead of Shaakuntalam release

Another user asked her to define self-love and self-respect, to which the Yashoda actress replied, "When you don't look to others to define who you are. When you can be happy in your own company."

The actress also revealed how she deals with failures in personal and professional life as well and said, "I think more than the successes, it is the failures that teach you great lessons.. the failures always change you for the better."

Mrunal Thakur wants to work with Samantha

Apart from these, the Sita Ramam actress Mrunal Thakur also took part in the interactive session. She called her inspiring and asked when they would work together. Can't wait to watch Shaakuntalam! You're so inspiring Sam. My question to you is when are we working on a film together?" Congratulating Mrunal for her recently released Gumraah, Samantha replied, "Congratulations on #Gumraah beautiful Mrunal. Let's do it... love the idea!!"

Shaakuntalam gears up for release on April 14

Shaakuntalam was announced in 2020 and after three years, the film is finally hitting the big screens on April 14. When a fan questioned, "From being from the last week of Shakuntalam 2 years back to the promotions of the film and release in 5 days. "How does it feels to you Sam? It’s been a great long journey." She said, "Gosh!! So much has happened. Unimaginable things.. life lessons.. I guess I am prepared for anything now. #Shaakuntalam."

Shaakuntalam is based on the popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa and will see actor Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of Puru Dynasty. Shaakuntalam also has Aditi Balan and Mohan Babu in supporting roles. Allu Arjun's daughter Arha will mark her debut with this film in Telugu. Mohan Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, and Varshini Sounderajan will also be seen performing prominent roles.



