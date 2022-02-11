FIR Movie Review: A smart thriller with unpredictable twists and turns

Title: FIR

Cast: Vishnu Vishal, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Manjima Mohan

Director: Manu Anand

Rating: 2.5/5

Review by Bhavana Sharma

What is your name? Does your name make you feel unsafe in society and the country? Well, if you are a Muslim, it does, says the movie FIR. This film is about a Muslim Chemical Engineer who is accused of being a most-wanted terrorist. Will this engineer manage to prove that he is innocent? Will he talk for all the Muslims and tell society, and the world, that there is nothing in the name?

Irfan Ahmed (Vishnu Vishal) is a chemical engineer from IIT Madras and his mother (Maala Parvathy) is a lower level policewoman. Irfan is quite local and outspoken about a lot of things about religion but is still leading a peaceful life. Meanwhile, the National Intelligence Agency gets a tip that the most wanted terrorist Abu Bakkar Abdullah is in Chennai city and is planning attacks in Colombo and India. National Security Advisor Ajay Dewan (Gautham Vasudev Menon) gets his team ready to chase Abu. One of the higher officials asks for the man’s name, and when he learns that the name is Irfan, he says he is not surprised. Their surveillance on a Muslim cleric Zazi Manzul (Amaan) brings Irfan under their radar. Circumstances force them to decide that Irfan is none other than Abu Bakkar, and they take him into custody.

Often we see people in our society blaming religion, and people from that community for some horrific acts that happen. FIR is a thriller that is set against the backdrop of terrorism that talks about the fact that how wrong it is to blame an entire sect of people for terrifying acts that are committed by a few people from the same community.

The director has smartly written the story. He even shows the Easter Sunday bomb blasts that happened in Colombo to make the story feel real. The way how Irfan becomes a suspect and how the eyes of cops fall off him are shown well. This one is all about stereotyping and how at a point, Irfan understands that he was framed just because of his name. Archana (Reba Monica John), the love of Irfan also starts wondering what is happening. Their love track also seems fine.

Supporting characters like Prarthana (Manjima Mohan), a criminal lawyer, who is friends with Irfan, leaves an amazing effect on us. Anisha Qureshi (Raiza Wilson, impressive), a no-nonsense NIA officer, and Gunashekar (Praveen Muthurangan), a lower-ranked officer who gets a big break in the case, all of them have done their jobs well. The first half definitely leaves us in a state of mind where we so much want to know what is happening. The second half itself feels rushed. Manu Anand has actually directed a good film that will definitely win your hearts.

On the whole, this film is worth watching this weekend. You should stop looking and asking for logic and then just engage yourself in the tale.