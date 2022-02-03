FIR Trailer Out: Vishnu Vishal as framed terrorist fights for his innocence

The trailer of Vishnu Vishal starrer FIR has been launched by Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nani on social media. Vishnu plays the role of a Muslim guy, Abu Bakker Abdula, whose life is turned upside down as police authorities suspect him as a terrorist. It is an edge-of-seat thriller on how a usual suspect is branded a terrorist.



The trailer gives a glimpse of his fight to prove innocence and also gives a message that terrorism doesn't have any face, religion or language. Vishnu Vishal starrer FIR promises to be a message-oriented movie. Director and actor Gautham Vasudev Menon is playing the role a cop. Sharing the trailer on Twitter, Prithviraj wrote, "Very happy to release the Tamil trailer of my dear friend@TheVishnuVishal’s #FIR. Wishing the team all the very best for the release on Feb 11th."

Nani also shared the Telugu trailer on social media and sent in good wishes to Vishal and Ravi Teja, who is presenting it.