FIR: Vishnu Vishal becomes emotional as he recalls how hard they worked to get the movie to theatres

Vishnu Vishal is all set to entertain the audiences with his upcoming social film FIR, which is set to release in theatres on February 11. The trailer was released and it received a marvellous response. During the trailer launch event, Vishnu Vishal became emotional as he recalled the difficulties they faced to bring their movie FIR to theatres.

While talking at the event, Vishnu Vishal turned emotional after completing his speech, as he and his team have really worked hard to bring 'FIR' to theatres. From his father to the distributor, Vishnu Vishal thanked everyone who helped him with the FIR movie.

Watch the video here:

In FIR, Vishnu is playing the character of Abu Bakker Abdula, a Muslim boy whose life turns upside down after he is suspected as a terrorist. Many celebs including Prashanth Neel, Dhanush, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nani and others applauded the trailer and Vishal.

The film also features Manjima Mohan, Raiza Wilson, Reba Monica John, Gaurav Narayanan, and Prashanth Rangaswamy among others. Produced by Vishnu Vishal's own production house, VV Studioz, the film has visuals by cinematographer Arul Vincent and music by Ashwath. FIR will also release in Telugu and is presented by Ravi Teja.

Also Read: Vijay turns photographer as Atlee, Nelson Dilip Kumar, Lokesh Kanagaraj pose together for a RARE PHOTO