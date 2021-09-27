First Ever Photoshoot: Denim or lungi, Pawan Kalyan is a master of influencing fans with snazzy dressing sense

Pawan Kalyan, also known as the Man of Masses and Powerstar, needs no introduction in the Tollywood industry. His aura, style, movies, political life, and fans are bigger than anything. His every movie carries a trademark, which makes fans go gaga, be it his dialogues or fashionable outfits. Some of his movies that made a huge impact among Telugu audiences in every way are Khushi, Jhonny, Tholi Prema, Panja, Gudumba Shankar, and many others.

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is known for his unique style and personality. The actor oozed swag on the big screen with his unique fashionable outfits, body language, dialogue delivery, and whatnot. From being an angry young man in love in Badri (2000) to being a powerful cop in Gabbar Singh (2012), Pawan Kalyan is a treat to watch for his fans. Well, apart from acting, if fans love and reciprocate anything of Pawan Kalyan, then it will surely be his snazzy dressing sense over the years.

Pawan Kalyan is known to be experimental in his sartorial choices over the years. While the 'Johnny' T-shirts, bandanas, armbands, and caps were a rage in 2003, he followed it up with the double pants 'literally wearing two pants over each other in 'Gudumba Shankar'' and then went on to design the 'Balu' pants with humongous pockets that every youngster wanted in his wardrobe. His fashion in his recent box office movies went on to make a statement, with Hyderabadis wearing 'Theen Maar' hoodies, Pawan-style, no matter what the weather. However, as years passed, after his return to films post 3 years break, Pawan has made a new style statement with his simple attires, which are white kurta and lungis. Although he changes his fashion attire for movies, lately, Pawan Kalyan is all about lungi.

Pawan Kalyan is also one such actor who looks like he grew handsome every day as he got older. His charismatic looks are the same as audiences first witnessed him. Here we have a picture from his first-ever photoshoot, which will take you down memory lane. In the photo, Powerstar can be looking stunning in an overall denim look, which is a classic fashionable outfit that can never go out of trend. His high-waisted denim pant with a denim shirt over it, with black sunglasses and brown belts, give us total vintage Powerstar vibes. The actor is seen posing like a runway model too with killer expressions and posture. Well, this sight of Pawan Kalyan is not possible now but this first photo is surely classic. We can totally feel his swag and aura popping out of the picture.

While Pawan Kalyan's 90s style was all about attitude and swag, he is nothing less now. The actor knows how to grab everyone's attention in basic white kurta pajama or lungi, there is some energy about this man as he can ace any look with so much confidence. Lately, his fans are replicating his lungi & kurta look too. For fans, it is not just about copying Pawan's style, it is all about his attitude and ideology. It's Pawanism for him.

With these photos, it is been proved that Pawan Kalyan makes fashion, he doesn't follow. What do you think about his fashion transition from denim to lungi? Do you like it? Comment and let us know.

Also Read: First Ever Photoshoot: Mahesh Babu is carrying the legacy of being a dream guy since 90s & this is the proof