First Ever Photoshoot: Keerthy Suresh's jaw-dropping physical & fashion transformation will leave you stunned

Keerthy Suresh, the most bankable actress today in the South, is from a filmy background. Keerthy is the daughter of Malayalam film producer G. Suresh Kumar and actress Menaka so the entertainment industry is something with which she grew up. Right from childhood, the actress was in films as she began her career as a child actress in the early 2000s with her father's productions, such as Pilots, Achaneyanenikkishtam and Kuberan

Soon, in 2013, Keerthy Suresh bagged the chance to lead with Malayalam film Geethaanjali while studying for higher education, followed by another film titled Ring Master. In 2015, she stepped outside of Mollywood and went on to sign in several Tamil projects simultaneously. However, the actress rose to fame worldwide with Sivakarthikeyan's Remo and Thodari. In Telugu, the young actress made a smashing debut with Ram Pothineni's Nenu Sailaja. Ever since then, there is no looking back as she bagged blockbuster movies and made her unbreakable path with the women-centric movie Mahanti, which gave her National Award.

Well, there needs no justification that Keerthy Suresh is the most talented actress. But we have noticed looking at her growth since from 2013 to 2022 that she definitely has changed in every way for good and better. Along with amazing acting skills, the young star is also blessed with an impressive sartorial choice.

We have got hands-on with Keerthy Suresh's first ever photoshoot and she underwent a drastic physical and fashion transformation. Keerthy lost oodles of weight post her appearance in her National-Award winning film Mahanati.

Keerthy Suresh was loved by audiences for her chubby looks, curvy body but in 2019 she surprised everyone with her physical transformation. The actress did receive flak for her lean look, nevertheless, she has managed to maintain it and looks stunning now.

Apart from the massive transformation, Good Luck Sakhi actress is always a true diva, who defines simplicity and elegance. From her saree outings to her no-makeup looks, the actress loves to keep it simple yet impressive.

