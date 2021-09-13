First Ever Photoshoot: Mahesh Babu is carrying the legacy of being a dream guy since 90s & this is the proof

Mahesh Babu is one of the leading actors in South Indian cinema and is referred to as the Superstar of Tollywood. The son of Tollywood veteran actor Krishna, Mahesh Babu has cinema imbued in his blood, having grown in close proximity to his father. Although being the son of Krishna, Mahesh Babu has managed to carve a name for himself with his own sweat, blood and tears in a career spanning more than two decades, and a little over four decades if we consider his child artist cameos.

Mahesh Babu is not just known for his fine acting chops as looks give a fair competition. He is one such actor who has fond names based on handsome looks as well, for example- Greek God of Tollywood and Prince of Tollywood. Mahesh Babu is 46 years but it looks like he didn't age a bit and must have taken a drink from the fountain of youth as he looks young and dashing as ever. We chanced upon a picture of Mahesh Babu from his first-ever photoshoot and he looks nothing less than how he is right now. The same dashing looks, radiant smile and fit physique.

Mahesh Babu looks like a total stud, who can steal millions of hearts. He went for a classic black and white outfit, which can never go wrong. In the photo, he can be seen wearing black jeans with a white t-shirt and shirt topped above it. He is giving that total most popular guy of college vibes as he added oval-shaped gears, black cap and belt to his overall classic look. The actor is seen posing like a runway model too with killer expressions and posture. We are totally drooling over this look and he is also giving out major 90s fashion goals, which is now trending back in the 21st century. It's like time is also revolving around Mahesh Babu as nothing seems to change, neither those handsome looks nor fashion.

Well, going back in time, this is the picture is from his first-ever photoshoot as he forays into the world of cinema in 1999 with his debut film Rajakumarudu. Check out the photo here:

While 90s Mahesh Babu was a total dream guy, he is totally carrying the legacy to many girls out there and this latest picture from his recent photoshoot is proof of it. The superstar, like always has left his fans amazed with his toned physique and charming personality in this recent photo shot by his favourite celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker. One can see, superstar Mahesh Babu is sporting a formal and rough beard look and his intense expressions are only adding oodles of raw charm. He is ruling hearts yet again and how!