First Ever Photoshoot: Namrata Shirodkar is a dream woman, former Miss India, doting wife & mother

Ever since her debut two decades ago, Namrata hasn’t changed a bit and we still can't get enough of her eternal beauty and that heartwarming smile. Exuding elegance and happiness, Namrata has certainly been the epitome of grace. In many instances, she went back through memory lane and shared fond memories of her modelling days and we must say we are in awe of the beauty. Let's take a look at Namrata's modelling pics from the 90s and they will make you fall in love with yourself.

Namrata looks stunning with sharp features and the mole on her chin, which makes her more prettier. We couldn't give a toss to her fashion choices, as from jumpsuits to florals, she nailed every look to perfection. However, looks like black and white photos are Namrata's favourites.

After all the success streak, love, the most beautiful thing on earth hit her in the name of Mahesh Babu. The former beauty queen got married to one of Tollywood's biggest superstars Mahesh Babu in the year 2005. The duo met on the sets of their film Vamsi and at the end of the filming, they were madly in love with each other. The couple has two children together, son Gautam Krishna Ghattamaneni and daughter Sitara. She keeps sharing adorable pictures with them on her social media page and needless to say, they are cute beyond imagination.

After her marriage with Mahesh Babu, she has chose to leave her career and dedicate all her time for dear husband and children. After paving a niche of herself in the industry, she quit to marry the love of her life, Mahesh Babu and many questioned her about it. In an interview, Namrata has mentioned that she never had regrets about it as she said, “I happily gave up my career to marry Mahesh. Luckily, in the 14 years of our marriage, there has never been a single moment of regret or bitterness. People find it hard to believe that we’re so happy together after all these years."

Well, Namrata's life is nothing less than a fairytale and is a dream woman that every man desires. From a top model, biggest actor, loving wife to doting mother, Namrata nailed each role.

