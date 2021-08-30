First Ever Photoshoot: Shruti Haasan looks unrecognisable in her modelling gig at 17

Shruti Haasan is one of the most popular multifaceted actresses in the film industry, who has made a niche for herself in the industry with acting, singing and scriptwriter. Well, before the success ladder of fame as a star, Shruti Haasan started off her baby steps in the industry with modelling at the age of 17. And Shruti looks nothing like what she is now, looks unrecognisable but extremely beautiful. Let's go down memory lane along with Shruti Haasan as she shared throwback photos from her first-ever modelling gig.

Shruti Haasan gave a sneak peek into her first-ever photoshoot when she was a model. In the first picture, Shruti was wearing a white kurta with red detailing on it. She paired it with a choker necklace. In the second photo, she posed on the beachside in a blue coordinated set paired with funky jewellery. The third snap had the actress posing in a red kurta and blue jeans while in the fourth one she is wearing a black top with a white skirt.

If you look at now Shruti Haasan's photoshoots, one can notice how gradually she has changed and it's beautiful. The actress' fashion sense is always the talk of the town too as she is only dressed in black and is referred to as 'Goth beauty.' The actress always flaunts her signature black look and leaves everyone mesmerised.

Shruti Haasan is the most beautiful and boldest actress, who is unique from everyone in the film industry. She never shies away to speak her heart out, be it about her relationships, mental health or about her professional matters. The actress enjoys a huge fan base and her social media handles are proof. Professionally, Shruti is busy with a pan-Indian movie titled Salaar with Prabhas and is also waiting for the release of Vijay Sethupathi's Laabam, which is set to release on September 9.

We love Shruti Haasan's blasts from the past photos and it definitely took us a minute to recognize her from her 17s. What do you think about Shruti's first ever photo shoot? Do you like her from 17s or now? comment down and let us know.

Also Read: First Ever Photoshoot: Venkatesh Daggubati looks nothing less than a fashion icon in the retro look from 1986