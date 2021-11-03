First Ever Photoshoot: Then or now, Kajal Aggarwal continues to rule hearts

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular actresses in South and Bollywood today. However, the actress grew to fame with her own sweat and talent as she had no godfather. While she made her acting debut way back in 2004 with a small role in the Hindi film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na…, it was with Tamil films like Maari and Vivegam and Telugu hits like Magadheera, Darling, Khiladi 150 that she rose to become a top actor in the industry. Currently, she is top tier in the industry with a luscious career of a decade.

Kajal Aggarwal made her debut as a lead actress with Lakshmi Kalyanam (2007) which got her fame and recognition. With Chandamama (2007) she set the box office on fire! Magadheera (2009) marks the major turning point in the career of Kajal Aggarwal, after which she delivered multiple blockbusters to the Telugu film industry. Be it romance, comedy, family drama, historical fiction and heist action, Kajal Aggarwal does it all.

Audiences instantly fell in love with Kajal when they first witness her beauty, expression and screen persona in Magadheera. With her cute antics and resplendent beauty, the actress stole hearts in the early 2000s and managed to continue so. We chanced upon a picture of Kajal Aggarwal from her early photoshoot days and she looks unrecognisable.

Kajal Aggarwal started her career in the film industry at the age of 22, so compared to now, the actress has changed in many ways. Be it in her fashion choices, movies or physical transformation. While audiences initially loved her for her cute face and bubbly smile, with time passed, she made them fall in her beautiful and glamorous looks.

Although Kajal Aggarwal looks unrecognisable in her first photoshoot. The actress has proved that now or then, she is here to rule hearts.

Currently, Kajal also makes headlines for her fashion choices. The actress never fails to give her fans a tip or two on how to glam up for fashionable outings. In fact, Kajal has been creating waves for her unique fashion choices at her Instagram pics are worth the note.