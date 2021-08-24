First Ever Photoshoot: Venkatesh Daggubati looks nothing less than a fashion icon in the retro look from 1986

Daggubati Venkatesh is one of the most popular actors, who has been in the Tollywood industry since the 80s. He is fondly known as Victory Venkatesh because of his back to back superhits at the box office. Being the son of popular producer Ramanaidu, he made his debut in the film industry, 35 years ago under his production movie Kaliyuga Pandavulu in 1986. Since then, he starred in many successful and iconic movies that defined Tollywood. Be it comedy, romance or action, Venkatesh is one such actor who can pull off any genre.

Being a South actor, action and romance are casual for anyone but Venkatesh, he carries a special talent in him, which is a comedy, his comedy will keep you hooked to the screen. Till date, if we can say there is no actor who can pull comedy as a protagonist, he exactly knows where to place his comic timings, which is amazing.

We have chanced upon an iconic picture, which will take you back to 80s Venkatesh. Yes, we got our hands on his first-ever photoshoot after the success of his first film in 1986. Although it's been 35 years, Venkatesh looks nothing less what he is today.

Venkatesh aces the retro look, he looks so fashionable and on point that it would be hard to say if this photo is really from 1986. The actor can be seen in a black Nike t-shirt and black jeans, with two belts around his waist, which are so fashionable. And a black digital watch on his hand. Venkatesh looks like a total fashion icon as he completed his simple look with a messy curls hairstyle, trimmed beard and classic mustache. This black and white picture of Venkatesh from his first photoshoot is all things gold. The actor entered the world of social media by sharing this iconic picture on Instagram and also wrote, “A picture from my first photoshoot during the summer of 1986. This was the run up to the release of my first film on August 14th of the same year. It has been 32 years since that day. Thank you for all the love and support!!.” Check out his post below:

80s fashion was simple and poised. While men aced the casual jeans and tees like Venkatesh, women also kept it trendy with dresses. Although with time Venkatesh changed his fashion game with today's generation, he maintained his roots and kept it simple yet trendy. Venkatesh doesn't seem to age a bit if you see this latest picture. Age just seems to be a number for Venkatesh, as we totally see him looking handsome as ever in both, the 80s and 21st photos too. Check out his latest photos here;

While we are totally drooling over Venkatesh's 80s look, do let us know which is your favourite photo of the actor. The classic 80s Venkatesh or 21st century Venkatesh, comment down and let us know.

