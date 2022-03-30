First glimpse of Vishwamithra: Vishwak Sen is a lawyer with conscience in Gangadhar's directorial Mukhachitram

Makers of the forthcoming action drama, Mukhachitram have dropped a glimpse of Vishwak Sen's character as Vishwamithra in his next. The actor poses as a lawyer in his latest project. He looks all dapper in the black robe and makes quite an impression in his short clip. The star brings a lot to the table in this courtroom drama and also shoots up the box office prospects of the movie.

With the video, the expectation from the flick has gone up big time. This venture is touted to be an intense drama and includes Vikas Vasistha, Priya Vadlamani, and Chaitanya Rao, among others in the film. As per the latest sneak peek, the film is action-packed with a love story. The fans are smitten by the intensity of the initial glimpse of Mukhachitram.

Check out the video below:

Kaala Bhairava has scored the music for the movie that has been produced by Pradeep Yadav, Mohan Yalla under the banner--Pocket Money Pictures. Helmed by Gangadhar, the story of his entertainer has been provided by Sandeep. He is credited with writing the flick, Color Photo.

Meanwhile, Vishwak Sen will also be working with filmmaker Naresh Kuppili in the upcoming venture titled Das Ka Dhumki. The film’s launch ceremony took place a few days ago. The film is being made under Vanmaye Creations and Vishwaksen Cinemas film banners and will star Nivetha Pethuraj as the leading lady.

He will also be a part of Viday Sagar Chinta's romantic entertainer, Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam.

