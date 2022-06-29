First half of 2022: Nayanthara to Kajal, South celebs who entered wedlock & embraced parenthood

Nothing can stop happiness, not even a pandemic and our celebs have proved that right. The first half of 2022 had been blissful, isn't it? While many celebs like Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan and Nikki Galrani-Aadhi got married, Kajal Aggarwal, Sanjjanaa Galrani, and others embraced parenthood. As we complete the first half, let's take a look at the celebs who have got married and also embraced parenthood so far this year.

Firstly, let's take a look at celebs who decided to take on the journey of forever by getting married to their partners.

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan

The most happening wedding of 2022 so far was Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. The adorable couple got married on June 9 at a plush hotel in Mahabalipuram after being in a relationship for 6 years. Rajinikanth, Ajith, Shah Rukh Khan, and other celebs attended the wedding. Nayanthara looked drop-dead gorgeous in a custom-made Jade ensemble while Vignesh looked dapper in a veshti, kurta and shawl.

Aadhi Pinisetty-Nikki Galrani

Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani recently got married on May 20, in a lavish traditional wedding in Chennai attended by a few close friends and family members. The couple also hosted a grand reception, which was attended by big celebs from Tollywood and Kollywood.

Reba Monica John

Tamil actress Reba Monica John tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Joeman on January 9, 2022, in an intimate ceremony. The couple exchanged vows in a traditional Christian ceremony at a church in Bengaluru with only close family members and friends in attendance.

Madhu Shalini

Avan Ivan fame actress Madhu Shalini tied the knot with fellow actor Gokul Anand on June 16. The wedding nuptials took place in Hyderabad in the presence of their family and friends.

Now, let's take a look at the South celebs who embraced parenthood and welcomed newborns into their life.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu have embraced parenthood as they were blessed with a baby boy on April 19, 2022. The couple named their Neil Kitchlu and recently revealed the baby's face with an adorable pic. The actress has taken a break from work to enjoy motherhood with her baby.

Chinmayi Sripada

Singer Chinmayi Sripada and her actor-director husband Rahul Ravindran are blessed with twins – a girl, and a boy. The singer also posted a picture of her newborns holding her finger and it is too cute for words. The couple named their kids Driptah and Sharvas.

Sanjjanaa Galrani

Kannada actress Sanjjanaa Galrani and her husband, Azeez Pasha have become parents as they are blessed with a baby boy on May 20. Sanjjanaa decided to begin a family at 35 and revealed that she had to deal with issues.

Pranitha Subhash

Pranitha Subhash welcomed her firstborn with hubby Nitin Raju. The couple was blessed with a baby girl on June 12. Although the actress has been sharing pics of her baby girl, she hasn't revealed the face yet.