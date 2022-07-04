First half of 2022: Pushpa to RRR, Telugu movies that became blockbuster hits and broke box office records

The Tollywood industry deserves a round of applause this year (so far) for giving the best movies from the South. Post two dreadful years due to the pandemic, Telugu movies came like a force to reckon with and hit the box office with good numbers, leaving behind many Bollywood movies. While RRR and Pushpa made Tollywood proud like expected, small movies like DJ Tillu, Ashoka Vanam Lo Arjuna Kalyanam and others did wonders too at the box office. Although we are picking the five best blockbuster movies, it would be wrong to say that other movies didn't make a mark. Telugu movies like Major, Virata Parvam, F3: Fun and Frustration, Bheemla Nayak, and Ante Sundaraniki gained super reviews from audiences and super hit numbers at the box office as well.

Well, as we successfully completed the first half of 2022, let's take a look at the Tollywood movies that became blockbuster hits (so far).

Pushpa: The Rise

Pushpa: The Rise came as a firefighter, it was the first biggest movie, which came forward to release globally despite the pandemic scare and became a blockbuster hit in Indian cinema. Although the film was released on the last week of 2021, December 25, January happened to be the major point of success at the box office, following the OTT release, which became a game changer in Hindi belt. There was Pushpa madness everywhere, from Allu Arjun's acting to songs, everything about the film hit the right chord among audiences. The Sukumar directorial went on to cross Rs 300 crore worldwide despite releasing alongside big-ticket films like Spiderman and 83.

RRR

After Baahubali, SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR represented Tollywood globally. RRR, starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt with Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo, smashed several box office records ever since opening, including going past Baahubali 2 to become the biggest opener ever in the history of Indian cinema at the box office both in India and worldwide. The larger-than-life visuals, performance and cinematic persona set a benchmark for Indian cinema.

DJ Tillu

Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s starrer Telugu movie DJ Tillu stood its ground and became a fantastic entertainer with incredible commercial success in a year when the industry saw pan-India biggies. The film was applauded for its humorous dialogues and Sidhu's acting. Guess what? It's getting a sequel too. Hope it stands out up to part one.

Bangarraju

Big actors and festive releases work quite well in Tollywood. Keeping that in mind, Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya's had Sankranti release and entertained the audience quite well at the theatres with good numbers at the box office. Bangarraju hit the Rs 50 crore club despite mixed reviews.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Mahesh Babu returned with a bang at the box office with Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film showed Mahesh Babu plays a vigilante character who acts on powerful people taking bad loans from the bank. Sarkaru Vaari Paata became one of the biggest commercial hits since the COVID-19 pandemic. It is one of Mahesh Babu's most successful films in his career as well.

Small movies like Shekar, Jayamma Panchayati, Hero, etc., also had a decent hit at the box office as audiences appreciated the films. While the first half was extremely wonderful for Tollywood, we can't wait to see what the second half has in the store as movies like Rama Rao On Duty, Liger, The Warrior and many others are lined up for release.