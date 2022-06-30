First half of 2022: From Vikram to Veetla Vishesham, check out Tamil blockbuster films

After two dreadful years due to the pandemic, 2022 has been a good year for the South film industry, especially Kollywood. The movies that got postponed due to the COVID-19 were released this year and took the box office on fire, leaving behind the big star-led Hindi movies. Kamal Haasan's Vikram, which was released recently has become the highest-ever earning movie in the state. Vikram has collected almost Rs 300 crore so far in India alone. Following the list that became highest-grossing movies are Thalapathy Vijay's Beast and Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan, although they received lukewarm reviews.

Also, films like Chiyaan Vikram's Maahan and Takar which couldn't released in theaters also became blockbuster hits. Audiences loved and hailed it as one of the best 2022 movies so far.

As we completed half the year of 2022, let's check out the blockbuster hit Tamil movies.

Vikram

Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kangaraj, which also featured Suriya in a cameo role, became the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema so far in 2022. The film has almost crossed Rs 400 crore and is all set for streaming on the OTT platform from July 1.

Mahaan

Chiyaan Vikram and son Dhruv's Mahaan released directly on OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video, and received a thumping response from the audiences. The film shows journey of a man from school teacher to billionaire. Directed by Karthik Subbaraju, The movie is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Valimai

Ajith Kumar's latest movie Valimai, which hit the screens on February 24, has emerged as a major commercial success despite mixed reviews. The film's worldwide closing collection stands at Rs 232.80 crore. Valimai, directed by H Vinoth, is an action-thriller that revolves around what happens when a principled cop locks horns with a dangerous foe.

Taanakkaran

Vikram Prabhu's Tamil film Taanakkaran, directed by Thamizh, which was released on the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar, came as an unexpected blockbuster. Taanakkaran is an unapologetic take on the vicious practices and brutalities happening in Police training. netizens called it one of the best cop dramas that should not be missed in 2022.

Don

Actor Sivakarthikeyan’s 2022 released movies Doctor and Don had a dream run at the box office worldwide. The film collected Rs 100 crore and became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of the year. Don is helmed by debutant director Cibi Chakaravarthi and starred Priyanka Arul Mohan. The film opened on May 13 to positive reviews.

Veetla Visesham

Veetla Visesham, a Tamil remake of Badhaai Ho starring RJ Balaji, Sathyaraj, Urvashi, Aparna Balamurali, and Sachu is another surprising blockbuster hit from Tamil. the family drama has turned out to be a laugh riot in theaters. The film marks the second success of RJ Balaji as a director and the third as a hero.

So far, 2022 has been an exceptional year for Kollywood and with movies lined up for release in the second half of the year, we can’t wait to watch which ones will impress the audiences.