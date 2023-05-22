'First Indian film from Mollywood': Mohanlal's fans are proud as Drishyam set for remake in Korean

Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph's Drishyam needs no introduction. The film, which was remade in several languages, including Hindi, is now reaching international. The film is now set to be remade in Korea as well. The announcement was made at India Pavilion at the ongoing edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

Drishyam franchise is transcending boundaries as it's set to be remade in Korea for South Korean audiences. The Korean remake will be directed by acclaimed director Kim Jee-woon and Parasite actor Song Kang-ho is the lead actor. Panorama Studios and Warner Bros' Anthology Studios have partnered for the official remake of the Drishyam franchise in Korea. This marks the first-ever collaboration between an Indian and a Korean studio.

Ever since the news has been announced, Mohanlal fans can't keep calm. They are proud that a film from a small industry like Mollywood has reached heights and is set for an International remake as well. A fan reacting to Drishyam being remade in Korean and wrote, "Many Korean films were copied or remade by Indian directors. For the first time, an Indian film that too from a small Industry (Mollywood) to be remade & released in Korean. #Drishyam - The Brand !!." Another user, "the level of this film", with fire emoji

About Drishyam

Drishyam franchise is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph and so far two parts have been released. Drishyam received widespread critical acclaim and was remade so far in Tamil as Papanasam, Kannada as Drishya, Telugu as Drushyam, and Hindi Drishyam. It was also remade in Sinhala as Dharma Yudhhaya, and in Chinese as Sheep Without a Shepherd." Drishyam is about a middle-class uneducated man, whose simple world splinters after an accidental death involving his family and his desperate measures to shield them from the law. The film was the first Malayalam film to collect Rs 600 million from its theatrical box office collections, remake rights, satellite and television rights.

Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph's celebrated film franchise is now set to get a third installment. The director is currently working on the script and the third part will be the end to the franchise. Drishyam 3 is still in the initial stage and has a lot of time to go on floors. And currently, both the actor and director are busy with their bucket full of commitments.

