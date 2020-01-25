First look poster of Chiyaan Vikram starrer Cobra to be revealed in February; Deets inside

Chiyaan Vikram starrer Cobra, directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, will have its first look release in the month of February.
First look poster of Chiyaan Vikram starrer Cobra to be revealed in February; Deets inside
After rumours surfaced claiming that the first look poster of Chiyaan Vikram starrer Cobra will be revealed on the Republic day, director Ajay Gnanamuthu on Saturday took to his Twitter space and cleared the air stating that they have no such plans. He also revealed that the first look will be revealed in February. 

Cobra has been shot in Chennai, Kerala, Europe and Russia. Apart from Vikram, the film also starrs cricketer Irfan Pathan, KGF famed actor Srinidhi Shetty, Mrinalini, Malayalam actor Lal, Kanika, Padmapriya, Babu Antony among the others. AR Rahman has been roped in to compose music for the film and when the film’s motion poster was revealed, the BGM was received with massive applauds. Produced by Lalith Kumar's 7 Screen Studios, Cobra will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi language.

Directed by Imaikkaa Nodigal famed Ajay Gnanamuthu, Cobra is Chiyaan Vikram’s 58th film. The shooting for the film has been going on a brisk pace. Cricketer Irfan Pathan, has made his acting debut with Kollywood film Cobra, has completed the shooting of his role for the film. Director Ajay Gnanamuthu took to his Twitter space and revealed the same. The makers recently revealed the film’s motion title poster and the title look on social media, which was widely welcomed by the fans of Vikram and Kollywood audience. Vikram, meanwhile, will be seen playing the role of Chola king Adithya Karikalan in ace director Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.

