First look poster of late Puneet Rajkumar starrer Luckyman is OUT

First look poster of Puneeth Rajkumar starrer 'Luckyman' is here. The film’s lead Darling Krishna shared the poster for the film along with the caption, “God is arriving soon". The poster has Darling Krishna and Roshni Prakash decked up as bride and groom, while late star Puneet Rajkumar shadows the two like a guarding angle. Luckyman will be among late Puneeth Rajkumar’s final few appearances. The film talks about an unprecedented situation when you think marrying your best friend means a happily ever-after but it turns out to be just opposite.

The late actor will be seen in an extended cameo appearance in the film. He will also be seen shaking a leg with dance legend Prabhudeva in the film. Directed by Nagendra Prasad, Luckyman is the official remake of the 2020 Tamil film Oh My Kadavule!' The film stars Darling Krishna, Sangeetha Sringeri and Roshni Prakash in the lead. Darling Krishna recently started dubbing for his part in film and also shared a glimpse from his scene with Puneeth Rajkumar with the fans.

Check out the post below: