First look poster of Mohanlal and Prithviraj’s L2-Empuraan OUT; delves deeper into Khureshi Ab’raam

Prithviraj Sukumaran is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors in the Malayalam film industry. Having featured in more than a hundred films spanning over two decades, the actor has proved his versatility time and again. In 2019, Prithviraj stepped into a new role as he helmed his debut film Lucifer, which featured Mohanlal in the lead role.

The film ended with the promise of a sequel, and fans have patiently waited for around four years. It was announced earlier that the film's production has also begun. In the latest update, the makers of the film have released the first-look poster of the film.

L2 - Empuraan to explore more about Khureshi Ab’raam’s character

In Lucifer, Mohanlal played a politician by the name of Stephen Nedumpally. After the incidents that follow in the film, it was revealed in the mid-credits scene that he had another name, Khureshi Ab’raam, who was reportedly the head of a global crime syndicate.

Based on the first look poster, the much-awaited sequel seems to delve deeper into the character of the crime lord. The poster shows likely a war zone, with Mohanlal’s character standing in the middle. He also appears to be holding a machine gun in his hand. Additionally, a fighter chopper looks to be landing amongst the ruins, with trucks that were partly on fire moving in a line.

Check out the first-look poster below:

About L2 - Empuraan

Empuraan is touted as an action thriller, the second film in the Lucifer series. The film is said to be both a prequel and a sequel to the 2019's Lucifer. Besides directing the film, Prithviraj Sukumaran will also reprise his role as Zayed Masood.

L2 - Empuraan has been written by actor-director Murali Gopy and Manju Warrier. Further, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Sai Kumar, Baiju Santhosh, and more prominent stars are expected to reprise their roles in the sequels as well. Deepak Dev has composed the songs for the film, and the camera has been cranked by Sujith Vasudegv. The film's first schedule has been completed, and the second schedule is expected to go on floors in January.

