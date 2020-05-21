  1. Home
FIRST PHOTOS: Rana Daggubati gets engaged to Miheeka Bajaj and prove they are a match made in heaven

Rana Daggubati Miheeka Bajaj Engagement Photo: Congratulations to the beautiful couple, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj as they get engaged today in Hyderabad amid lockdown.
12598 reads Mumbai Updated: May 21, 2020 12:31 pm
Rana Daggubati gets engaged to his girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj today, May 21 in Hyderabad amid lockdown. The first photos of the couple are out and prove they are a match made in heaven. One can see in the photos, Rana looking dashing as ever in a white shirt and mundu while Miheeka looks pretty in a traditional South Indian saree. The happiness of finally being together officially, clearly reflects on their face. Don't they look adorable together? These first photos from their engagement are all about love, laughter and togetherness. 

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati's father Suresh Babu recently in an interview revealed that the families are looking forward to the winter wedding. However, the preparations have already begun. Well, now time will tell if Rana and Miheeka will prefer for a low-key wedding, considering the current situation in the country due to COVID-19 outbreak. Meanwhile, fans can't stop gushing about their chemistry and cute love in these photos from their engagement. 

Check out Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's engagement photos below:

Miheeka Bajaj is a designer by profession and has ventured into the décor space in 2018. She is also close to Sonam Kapoor and the entire Kapoor family. On May 12, Rana took to social media and shared the first photo of him with Miheeka along with a caption that read, 'she said yes!' 

Soon, many from the film industry including Samantha Akkineni, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, among others showered the couple with congratulatory messages. 

Credits :Twitter

