FIRST PHOTOS: Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks 'proud, happy' as she leads 41st Annual India Day Parade in NYC

Today, on August 20, Samantha Ruth Prabhu represented India in the biggest annual Indian Day Parade in New York. The first photos of Samantha looking all happy and proud as she represents India at one of the prestigious annual events have surfaced on Twitter.

One can see in the photos below, the annual parade, which is in the heart of New York City, witnesses the highest number of floats and marching groups with members of the Indian-American community. The parade will also witness some dance and musical performances. Well, Samantha looks super proud as she leads the march, one of the most prestigious honours, and this has left her fans delighted yet again.

For the unversed, India Parade is organised by the Federation of India Association in New York every year on August 20, to commemorate India's Independence Day. Last year, Allu Arjun had received the title of Grand Marshal at the annual event of India Day Parade. Well, it is another proud moment for India and the Indian film industry as Samantha now takes the lead this year.

Check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu's photos here:

In her speech, Samantha said, "It is truly an honor for me to be here today...you have made me realise how rich my culture and heritage is and what I have seen today will last me for a lifetime. Thank you for all the support through the years. Thank USA for supporting every film of mine."

