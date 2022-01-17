First Photoshoot Ever: Anushka Shetty proves to be the ultimate beauty in traditional looks

Anushka Shetty is one of the most bankable actresses in the industry. But before coming through the path of success, the actress started off like many from a struggle. Being an outsider, she began her filmy journey with a model and rose to fame with a strong screen persona and character-oriented films.

When Anushka Shetty made her debut with Super, where she starred alongside Nagarjuna, she had no contacts in the industry and no famous family name to get her to be introduced by a famous director or producer. But Anushka shone in Super, by portraying a robber and a motorbike rider for which she earned a nomination for Filmfare Award For Best Supporting Actress-South. The stunner made sure she was noticed and was cast in a Rajamouli film, Vikramarkudu. But Anushka’s biggest breakthrough came with Arundhati, which made won her the prestigious Nandi Special Jury Award. From then now, there is no looking back, she bagged blockbuster movies Bhagamathi, Mirchi, Baahubali and others.

Anushka is one such actress, where audiences loved her in every role, be it traditional or western looks, urban or rural girl. We have got hands on the actress' first photoshoot and we must she is a beauty forever, there is nothing then and now for her.

In the first photoshoot of Anushka, she can be seen posing for the camera in red salwar kameez, bindi and simple hairstyle. She looks very young and gives girl next door vibes, isn't she? Seems like simplicity always runs in Anushka and it has its beauty.

Anushka Shetty has been carrying the same vibe even now when she is the most bankable actress in Tollywood. If we could say, there not a change in her like other actresses. Her love for Indian wear and simplicity is another such reason why Anushka is loved worldwide. This is what it means maybe, to be grounded how much ever you grow. The actress lets only her work do the talking and stands in limelight.

Just another pic of Anushka from now, which proves she is the ultimate queen in Indian wear. No one slays ethnic looks like her.

The Baahubali actress is also known for her simple yet elegant style statement. It's been more than 15 years since she was in the industry and she has been maintaining the same, which is super rare as we often see how actress looks different from their initial career days to now. Anushka Shetty is an exception to everything and everything.

Also Read: First Ever Photoshoot: Then or now, Kajal Aggarwal continues to rule hearts