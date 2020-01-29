First PICS: Rajinikanth sports a cool look as he shoots Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls at Bandipur National Park

South superstar Rajinikanth's fans can't keep calm as the Darbar actor will feature on the popular show, Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls. The Petta star has kick-started shooting for the special episode at Bandipur National Park and the first photos of him posing with Bear Grylls have surfaced on social media. One can see in the photos, Rajinikanth sporting a cool and casual avatar accessorised with sunglasses. He is all smiles for the camera as he poses with the team. Also seen in the photos is Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya R. Dhanush.

One can see in the photos, Rajinikanth is clearly enjoying the shoot and one can't keep calm to know what's in the stores for us. Meanwhile, reports are doing rounds that Rajinikanth has met with a minor injury. However, this has not affected the shoot. The Petta actor opened up about his injury while talking to media on the sets. He stated that there was a minor injury and it did not disturb the shooting. It is to be noted that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi featured on the show last year in August after the former American President Barack Obama and Russian President Viladimir Puttin were also part of it.

Sharing the picture on twitter with Rajinikanth, host Bear Grylls tweeted, "After our episode with Prime Minister @NarendraModi of India helped create a bit of TV history, (3.6 billion impressions), superstar @Rajinikanth joins me next, as he makes his TV debut on our new show."

After our episode with Prime Minister @NarendraModi of India helped create a bit of TV history, (3.6 billion impressions), superstar @Rajinikanth joins me next, as he makes his TV debut on our new show #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls on @DiscoveryIN. #ThalaivaOnDiscovery pic.twitter.com/WKscCDjPZc — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) January 29, 2020

On the work front, Rajinikanth has kick-started the shooting of his next, Thalaivar 168. The untitled film features Meena, Khushbu, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish in key roles. The film is produced by Sun Pictures and it is being shot in Hyderabad Ramoji film city.