First Pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru look stunning as husband and wife, netizens comment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has entered wedlock once again, tying the knot with director Raj Nidimoru. The actress married her beau on December 1, 2025, in a private ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi Temple in the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

As the news of her marriage surprised fans, the actress herself shared happy moments from her wedding on her social media handle.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu unveils first pictures with husband Raj Nidimoru

As the actress posted her wedding pictures, several netizens came online to congratulate her. One user wrote, “Wholesome and beautiful! Congratulations, Sam,” while another penned, “Samu’ah patharama pathukonga” (Please look after her well).

Moreover, Ram Charan's wife Upasana, Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Anupama Parameswaran, and many others also congratulated her on this joyous occasion.

See the reactions here:

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru had been dating for quite some time, with the two reportedly falling in love during the shoot of Citadel: Honey Bunny. The duo was spotted at multiple locations over the past few months and was often seen celebrating various occasions together.

Before her wedding, Sam even made her relationship with Raj official on Instagram by sharing an adorable picture of them holding hands and smiling together.

Samantha and Raj’s previous relationships

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya. The Ye Maaya Chesave duo tied the knot in 2017 after transitioning from friends to partners.

However, in 2021, the couple announced that they were parting ways and finalized their divorce. After their separation, Chay began dating Sobhita Dhulipala and later married her in 2024.

On the other hand, director Raj Nidimoru was previously married to Shhyamali De, making this his second marriage as well.

Samantha’s next releases

Samantha is next set to appear in a lead role in the web series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur. Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, the show also features Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles.

Looking ahead, Sam has announced that her next movie will be the Telugu action drama Maa Inti Bangaram.

