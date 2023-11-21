First review of Chiyaan Vikram, Gautham Vasudev Menon's upcoming film Dhruva Natchathiram

Gautham Vasudev Menon's upcoming film Dhruva Natchathiram is undoubtedly one of the most awaited Tamil films. The film, which stars Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role, has been in a production hell since 2016, but the film is finally set to hit the silver screens on November 24.

With just days left for the film’s release, the hype surrounding it is higher than ever. Now, filmmaker N. Lingusamy has taken to social media to share his thoughts on Dhruva Natchathiram after watching the film.

N. Lingusamy is all praises about Dhruva Natchathiram team

Taking to his social media account, the Sandakozhi helmer revealed that he watched the final cut of the film in Mumbai. He said that the film was fantastic, and the visuals are on par with films that are coming out currently. He also added that Vinayakan, who plays the antagonist in the film, stole everything, and said that Chiyaan Vikram’s character was cool.

Lingusamy also specifically called Harris Jayaraj’s music a gem, and praised the collaborations between him and Gautham Vasudev Menon.

Check out the post below:

More about Dhruva Natchathiram

Gautham Vasudev Menon had mentioned in an interview recently that he had no interest in acting, and had got into it in order to fund Dhruva Natchathiram. The film can be considered as his dream project and is touted to be a spy action thriller that follows the adventures of a group of secret agents called The Basement. Chiyaan Vikram’s character, John, is a specialist, who heads The Basement.

In a recent interview, Gautham Vasudev Menon mentioned that he plans for Dhruva Natchathiram to be a series of films, and has deliberately left several loose ends in the film, which will be answered in the upcoming parts. He also added that despite the loose ends, the film does not feel disjointed or jumpy.

The film also features an ensemble cast including Ritu Varma, Vinayakan, Simran, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Arjun Das, and many more. GVM has also bankrolled the film under his production banner, Ondraga Entertainment, in collaboration with Oruoorleoru Film House. Manoj Paramahamsa has cranked the camera for the film, with additional support being provided by Jomon T John.

