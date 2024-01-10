First review of Dhanush starrer action flick Captain Miller

Dhanush’s upcoming film Captain Miller directed by Rocky and Saani Kaayidham fame Arun Matheswaran is ready to hit the big screen on January 12th, 2024.

Now, the music composer of the film GV Prakash Kumar himself has provided the first review for the film, taking it up to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle. Lauding the Dhanush starrer, Prakash also told everyone to wait for Dhanush’s introductory music in the film which seems to ignite excitement.

The composer wrote, “Bgscore done and mix done for #captainmiller….The film is….. wait for Ds intro music…”

First review of Dhanush’s Captain Miller

As per tradition, GV Prakash Kumar has once again given a timely update on his work regarding his compositions on time, and within a matter of few days, we’ll see what he has cooked up in the film this time.

Moreover, The film is already confirmed to be a three-part film franchise with a prequel film and a sequel film to come along depending on the success of this movie. The director also in a recent interview revealed that in a 120-day shoot schedule of the film, they utilized 75 days just for shooting action sequences.

The film revolves around the character Captain Miller, a former British soldier, who embarks on a mission to safeguard his village from the British, who are after a hidden treasure protected by the villagers.

The film co-written and directed by Arun Matheswaran along with Madha Karky features an ensemble cast of actors like Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, John Kokken, Edward Sonnenblick, and many more in key roles. GV Prakash Kumar handles the film’s music, cinematography, and editing fulfilled by Siddhartha Nuni and Nagooran Ramachandran, respectively.

GV Prakash Kumar’s lineups

Besides Captain Miller, GV Prakash Kumar is also serving as the music composer for films like Thangalaan, SK 21, Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency, Kalvan, Siren, Rebel, Soorarai Potru remake with Akshay Kumar, DeAr, Kingston, Suriya 43 and Chiyaan 62.

Along with musical lineups, he will also be starring in the films like Rebel, Kalvan, Kingston, and DeAr.

