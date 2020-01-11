First shooting schedule of Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman wrapped

The shooting of Nayanthara and RJ balaji starrer Mookuthi Amman has been wrapped. Touted to be a devotional film, it is jointly directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan.

Lady superstar Nayanthara will be seen playing a titular role in Mookuthi Amman. The film went on floors in the last week of November. It was recently revealed that actor Indhuja, who was seen sharing screen space with actor Vijay and Nayanthara in Bigil, will be making a cameo in Mookuthi Amman. In a new development, RJ Balaji took to Twitter and announced that the first shooting schedule of the film has been wrapped up.

Taking to Twitter, he shared a picture of the cast and crew, and wrote, “And thats the schedule wrap .! 44 days of non-stop shoot of #MookuthiAmman .! With that we complete 90 percent of the film .! Thank you God, people of Kanyakumari district, my amazing team and The brilliant Nayanthara for this memorable shoot.! #Summer2020 here we come.!!!”

And thats the schedule wrap .!

44 days of non-stop shoot of #MookuthiAmman .! With that we complete 90 percent of the film .! Thank you God, people of Kanyakumari district, my amazing team and The brilliant Nayanthara for this memorable shoot.!#Summer2020 here we come.!!! pic.twitter.com/uIyXNEYa94 — RJ Balaji (@RJ_Balaji) January 11, 2020

In the Tweet, he revealed that 90% of the film is completed. The film is being jointly directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, while RJ Balaji will be seen playing a key role in the film. The initial reports claimed that the film will be a satirical comedy. However, RJ Balaji cleared the air stating that Mookuthi Amman will be a devotional film, which will come as a 'treat for the family audience'. Meanwhile, Nayanthara’s last outing was with Rajinikanth in Darbar. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film hit the big screens on January 9. The film is produced by Lyca productions.

Credits :Twitter

Read More