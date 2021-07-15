First single titled 'Baby O Baby' from the Nithiin’s Maestro promises fresh romance & love; Watch

Nithiin is currently the star of the year as he remains top on the list of actors who delivered back to back blockbuster hits at the box office. After Check and Rang De, the Youth Star Nithiin is gearing up for another movie this year titled Maestro, the official Telugu remake of Bollywood massive hit, Andhadhun. The intriguing first look and posters managed to capture the curiosity of the audience. Now, the makers are all set to entertain the audience with a musical fest this week.

The makers of the film took to social media and shared the first lyrical promo song title Baby O Baby, which features Nithiin and Nabha Natesh. The promo video looks interesting and the lead pair chemistry promises a fresh romance on the big screen. Music is by Mahanti Sagar and the song was sung by Anurag Kulkarni. The makers also announced that the full lyrical song will be released tomorrow at 10: 30am. Take a look at the song here:

Also Read: RRR actor Ram Charan to be the first guest on Jr NTR's upcoming TV show Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu?

Maestro is the official Telugu remake of the super hit Hindi movie Andhadhun (2018). Maestro is a dark comedy thriller directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, who is known for his movie Venkatadri Express (2013). Tamannaah Bhatia will reprise ’s role and Nabha Natesh will reprise Radhika Apte role in the movie as the main leads. Maestro will mark the 30th film of Nithiin. The film is produced by N. Sudhakar Reddy, N. Nikita Reddy and Rajkumar Akella under the Sreshth Movies banner.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×