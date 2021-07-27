First song of RRR is sung by Anirudh Ravichander, Amit Trivedi, Yazin Nizar 2 & others; To release on August 1

Ace Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli’s next magnum opus Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR,) is one of the biggest and highly anticipated movies in the Indian film industry. The film features Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in lead roles, thereby creating the history of one of the biggest multi starrers of Tollywood. The movie boasts of a diverse ensemble cast from all over the world. The team of RRR is currently shooting at a brisk phase and are also busy with pre release business. The makers today released a big update about the music of film and fans excitement has reached sky high.

The makers of the film took to social media and announced that first song of RRR will be released on August 1, 2022. In the MM Keeravani music, the song is sung by five talented singers, Amit Trivedi, Anirudh Ravichander, Yazin Nazir, Hemachandra and Vijay Yesudasu. The makers also shared a photo featuring all of them in a photo with music instruments and a hands holding on two each other in the background. Sharing the big news to fans, RRR makers wrote, "The First Song from #RRRMovie on August 1st, 11 AM.Handshake#Dosti #Natpu #Priyam. An @mmkeeravaaniMusical.Musical note. Microphone@itsvedhem@anirudhofficial@ItsAmitTrivedi@IAMVIJAYYESUDAS#YazinNizar." The music rights of RRR is acquired by popular music label T-series.