First track from Dulquer Salmaan starrer Hey Sinamika to be out on 14 January

The first track from Dulquer Salmaan starrer Hey Sinamika will be out on 14 January. The actor announced the exciting news on his Twitter handle. Sharing a song poster from Hey Sinamika, he wrote, “Living in fear is not a life..it is time to be fearless! The first song from Hey Sinamika is coming Friday!” The poster has Dulquer Salmaan oozing swag in white kurta and mundu. Music for the film has been composed by Govind Vasantha and we will get to see a part of his effort shortly.

Directed by Brinda, the romantic comedy will see Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari alongside Dulquer Salmaan. Hey Sinamika has been backed by Jio Studios and Global One Studios and is expected to hit the theatres on 25 February. The film revolves around the life of a couple who has been married for 5 years. But now the wife cannot take any more of her stay at home husband and is looking for separation. Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari will play the troubled husband and wife. Cinematography for the film has been handled by Preetha Jayaraman, while Radha Sridhar has edited the project.

Check out the post below: