Fitness Friday: Rakul Preet Singh kickstarts her weekend with flexible yoga asanas & gives major fitspiration

Rakul Preet Singh, the fittest actress in South and Bollywood, took to social media and shared a few photos of performing various yoga asanas. The actress can be seen flaunting her flexibility by performing yoga. Clad in printed leggings and brown bralette, Rakul can be seen doing backend yoga and shelling out major fitness inspiration.

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the fittest actresses in the film industry. Being a total fitness freak, the Check actress never misses a day without working out and the result we see is so inspiring. Even during coronavirus lockdown, she took time out to exercise daily and also shows off her toned body and washboard abs.

Sharing the photos, Rakul wrote, "Yoga is not for the flexible, it’s for the willing."

Rakul is a fitness inspiration who never skips a day without sweating it out. From workout sessions at the gym to cycling and jogging, the actress has tried every form of fitness form. The actress is known to nail every exercise form, be it yoga or pilates, she performs everything with so much ease.

On the work front, Rakul is awaiting the release of her Tamil movies Ayalaan opposite Sivakarthikeyan and Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan. She is currently filming for three Bollywood projects including Mayday alongside Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan, Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Siddharth Malhotra, Attack opposite John Abraham.