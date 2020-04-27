Five Tamil filmmakers want to release their films on OTT platforms after Pon Magal Vandhal?

Now, news reports suggest that south siren Trisha Krishnan's film titled Paramapatham Vilayattu and Santhanam's film, Server Sundaram could be released on an OTT platform.

The latest news update from the Tamil film industry states that makers of five more Tamil flicks are hoping to release their films on OTT platforms. The news update further states that after the makers of Jyothika's film called Pon Magal Vandhal, more filmmakers are looking at OTT platforms for their film's release. Now, news reports suggest that south siren Trisha Krishnan's film titled Paramapatham Vilayattu and Santhanam's film, Server Sundaram could be released on an OTT platform, if all goes as per plan.

Furthermore, around 30 filmmakers are planning to sign deals with OTT platforms to cut financial losses as the lockdown has shut the doors to theatres. These makers of south films are hoping to ease off their financial issues by releasing their films on OTT instead of waiting for the theatres to re-open. Now, a statement by the producer's reportedly read that small and medium-sized firms will suffer a great deal owing to the lockdown which has led to the shutting of cinema halls. The statement goes to read that no decision should be taken by any film association by themselves, it is very crucial that they discuss first with the producers. Furthermore, releasing films involves people like producers, distributors, and theatre owners.

While addressing the issue of the release of films on the OTT platforms, the statement clearly states that smaller films will benefit from the ever-growing OTT platform industry and that these platforms must come forward and buy smaller films for release on the digital streaming services, which will surely ease the financial burden that the makers are facing at the current time due to the outbreak of the COVID-19.

(ALSO READ: R Saravanan says THIS to clear the air about Jyothika's speech on donating funds to hospitals and schools)

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×