Flashback Friday: Chiyaan Vikram shares a video from Raavanan screening; Pens a heartfelt note for Mani Ratnam
Chiyaan Vikram shared a throwback from the screening of his film Raavanan, on his official Twitter handle. He also penned a heartfelt note for his ‘Guru’ Mani Ratnam.
Chiyaan Vikram is undoubtedly one of the finest talents in the Tamil film industry. The National award-winner, who began his career as a supporting actor and dubbing artist, eventually emerged as one of the most sought-after stars of Kollywood. Chiyaan Vikram was last seen in the recent blockbuster historical drama Ponniyin Selvan 1. The movie, which is helmed by the veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam, features Vikram as the Chola crown prince Aditha Karikalan. The multi-starrer marked the actor's second collaboration with Mani Ratnam.
Chiyaan Vikram shares a throwback video with Mani Ratnam
Recently, Chiyaan Vikram took to his official Twitter handle and shared a throwback video with his 'Guru' Mani Ratnam, from the screening of their first outing together - Raavanan. In the video, the veteran filmmaker is seen heaping praises on Vikram, who played the central character Veera in the Tamil version Raavanan, and antagonist Dev in the Hindi version of the same film. "I think if we have somebody like Vikram who can move around very swiftly and can perform very easily, then it is not very difficult," said Mani Ratnam when he was asked about casting the same actor in two different characters in the Tamil and Hindi versions of Raavanan.
Chiyaan Vikram, who is overwhelmed with the trust Mani Ratnam showed upon him with both Raavanan and Ponniyin Selvan, thanked the filmmaker with a heartfelt note. "Thank you my Guru for such kind words, for offering me two of my most delightful roles.. #Veera & #AdithaKarikalan... & for inspiring me to ace them," reads the popular star's Twitter post.
Check out Chiyaan Vikram's post here:
Chiyaan Vikram's acting career
The talented actor will be next seen in the second installment of the Ponniyin Selvan franchise. The highly anticipated project is slated to get a grand theatrical release in the Summer season of 2023. Chiyaan Vikram is currently busy with the shooting of the Thangalaan, the upcoming Pa Ranjith directorial. The movie, which is touted to be a period drama, is set in the Kolar Gold Fields of the pre-Independence era and revolves around the lives of a Tamil tribe who worked in the mines. Vikram is also rumoured to be playing the lead role in veteran actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan's upcoming untitled project.
