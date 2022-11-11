Flashback Friday feat Samantha Ruth Prabhu's debut as a model-actor with an advertisement; WATCH

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the best actors in the film industry. She is loved on and off screen by audiences for refusing to bow down to challenges, be it personal or professional. The actress has wowed the audience with her acting and dancing talent on numerous occasions with her blockbuster movies. Today, Samantha's filmography is eyes worthy and accolades filled as we know she is one of the versatile stars. However, before making such a big in this glam filmy world, she had her fair share of struggles. Yes, as she has no connections or Godfather, Samantha started off her career with modelling and soon stepped into television. Today, as Samantha's highly awaited film Yashoda released in theaters, let's flashback to the time and check out her debut as an actor with the first commercial advertisement for a college.

Samantha's debut with commercial advertisement Towards the end of her degree, she began working as a model and promoter in the Naidu Hall advertisement. That's when she caught a few eyes. In 2007, she made her debut as an actor with a Tamil commercial advertisement for a Television. The actress played the role of a college student as she promoted an educational institute. In the advertisement, Samantha looks young, full of light, hope, and passion for acting in her eyes. Clad in traditional attire, she looks unrecognisable and also shows how far she made it. Incredibly empowering, isn't it?

Samantha's young life before showbiz Samantha’s young life was set in a mixed background as her mother is a Malayalee and her father is a Telugu. She did her high schooling at Holy Angels Anglo Indian High School in Chennai and later at Stella Mary’s College. She was from a middle-class family and did many odd jobs to meet basic needs. Blockbuster debut Samantha made her acting debut in Gautham Vasudev Menon's critically acclaimed Telugu romance film, Ye Maaya Chesave (2010), for which she received a Filmfare Award for Best Debut Actress and a Nandi Award. The actress as Jessie is still cherished by the audiences. She has been in the South film industry for over 12 years and her journey is purely fascinating. She is today's heroine and has proven from time to time with her unconventional choices.

