Flashback Friday: Keerthy Suresh misses Halloween & is carrying 'spookestober' vibes in November; PICS & VIDEO

Keerthy Suresh is one of the most popular actresses, who is known to sink in any role. In just a few years in the showbiz world, she made a path for herself as the most bankable actress. The Rang De actress also enjoys a massive fan following and is very active on social media as she shares glimpses of her daily life in bits and pieces.

Keerthy Suresh shared a few videos and photos to give a glimpse of her Halloween as she misses it. Going by pics and videos, the actress Halloween was all things fun and cutely spooky. She wore a brown satin shirt dress with a skull cap on her head.

Keerthy Suresh tries out the popular Rajinikanth's style with her cap and it is unmissable. Sharing the video and photos, she wrote, "Carrying the Spooktober vibes well into November #halloween #throwback."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Keerthy Suresh has Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaaru Vaari Paata. The film is locked for release on 1st April 2022. She has completed shooting for Nagesh Kukunoor's Good Luck Sakhi. She is all set to play Chiranjeevi's sister in Bhola Shankar. Recently, it was announced that she'll be playing the lead role in Nani's Dasara.

Also Read: PICS: Keerthy Suresh wants to groove on 'Pachchai Nirame' song as she dolls up in green saree & looks elegant

The actress also has Mohanlal starrer Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea. She is said to have a Malayalam film in her kitty too, called Vaashi.