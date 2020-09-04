Flashback Friday: Mahesh Babu's pic from Sarileru Neekevvaru song Mind Block will remind fans of peppy number

The old still of the actor is from the song Mind Block, which featured Sarileru Neekevvaru's lead pair. The song is a peppy dance number which sees Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna flaunt some groovy dance moves.

The Telugu star Mahesh Babu enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The actor featured in the blockbuster hit called Sarileru Neekevvaru. This film also featured the gorgeous diva Rashmika Mandanna. The film was helmed by ace director Anil Ravipudi of F2: Fun and Frustration fame. The film featured the lead star Mahesh Babu in an Army officer's role. The actor essayed the part of Major Ajay Krishna. The Telugu actor's old still from the Anil Ravipudi film will make the fans and film audiences nostalgic about the blockbuster film.

The old still of the lead actor is from the song Mind Block, which featured the film Sarileru Neekevvaru's lead pair. The song is a peppy dance number which sees Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna flaunt some groovy dance moves. The fans and followers of the actor loved the film and his performance in the super hit drama. On the work front, Mahesh Babu will feature as the lead actor in the upcoming film called Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

This film is helmed by ace director Parasuram. The director is known for his super hit film, titled Geetha Govindam which had Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Now, all eyes are on the Mahesh Babu starrer. The first look poster of Sarkaru Vaari Paata was unveiled on May 31. This day marked the birthday of superstar Krishna. The makers also released the film's first motion poster on the eve of Mahesh Babu's birthday.

