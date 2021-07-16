Flashback Friday: Nivin Pauly gets nostalgic & celebrates friendship as Malarvaadi Arts Club turns 11; SEE PIC

One can see, Nivin, Aju Varghese, Vineeth and others posing for a picture-perfect photo back then during the shooting of Malarvaadi Arts Club.

Malayalam star Nivin Pauly played one of the main roles in Vineeth Sreenivasan's directorial debut Malarvaadi Arts Club. The film got released on July 16 in 2010 and has completed 11 years today. Yes, Malarvaadi Arts Club turns 11 today and Nivin Pauly is super emotional about it. The actor took to Instagram and shared a major throwback photo with the team. One can see, Nivin, Aju Varghese, Vineeth and others posing for a picture-perfect photo back then during the shooting of Malarvaadi Arts Club.

Malarvaadi Arts Club is the story about the life of 5 friends living in a small village called Manissery. The cast of five young boys and two girls were selected through a talent hunt and that's how Nivin Pauly's journey into acting began. The film was a commercial success and earned Rs 8 crore worldwide then. Well, Nivin goes down memory lane and is celebrating the good old days in the best way possible.

Meanwhile, Nivin Pauly was last seen in Geetu Mohandas' film Moothon. Nivin will appear on screen as Mattanjery Moidu soon in Rajeev Ravi film titled Thuramukham. His upcoming projects are Padavettu, Bismi Special, Mahaveeryar, Kanakam Kamini Kalaham, Gangster of Mundanmala, Thaaram.

