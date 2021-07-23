Flashback Friday: Rajinikanth is here to sweep you off your feet with his style & aura in this PHOTO

Rajinikanth, the most influential actor in South Indian cinema and is popularly known as Thalaiva across India for his impeccable contributions to the cine industry. Rajinikanth enjoys a massive fan base all over the nation and can give a run to any actor. The age of 70 is just a number to him as he sits on top for many reasons, his aura, screen persona, dashing looks, dialogues, attitude are unmatchable to anything in this world. And if you notice clearly, Rajinikanth carries a unique style and swag in each of his movies. Be it the bald look in Sivaji or the rugged white beard look in Kabali, this man has got it all to inspire millions. And how to forget his dialogues, in South dialogues are the most important factor but there is something different with Rajinikanth dialogues. When he says, it's all perfect and poised, which goes with personality.

One such movie of Rajinikanth, which will be cherished forever is Kabali. While the movie was the biggest blockbuster in 2016, one such reason from many is his dashing look. Rajinikanth's natural beard and hairstyle in a sleek suit which comes with dialogue 'Kabali Da' is a real visual treat to the eyes. Today for the flashback Friday, we chanced upon one such unseen photo of Rajinikanth from Kabali and we are sure it will make your day

Rajinikanth and his style, nothing and no one above can match it. This unseen photo of Rajinikanth shows him carrying an intense look with a rugged beard and sleek hairstyle. He can be seen clad in a white shirt and jeans, leaving the buttons of the shirt open and looking jaw-dropping. Well, even today, Rajinikanth knows how to make the hearts of the women swoon and this photo is proof of it. Take a look at the unseen photo here:

Kabali ra! Throwback unseen still from #Kabali That semma mass roughed look of Our 'Indian Superstar' Thalaivar @rajinikanth sir! #Thalaivar pic.twitter.com/Z8jKuHS9Rc — VamsiShekar (@UrsVamsiShekar) July 23, 2021

On the work front, Rajinikanth will be seen next in a Tamil film titled Annaatthe, directed by Siva. This film is one of the most anticipated movies of the South and is slated to the theatres on 4th November 2021 as a Diwali release.