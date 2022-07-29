Flashback Friday: Rajinikanth shares a THROWBACK PHOTO of playing his 'most loved indoor game- Chess'

Superstar Rajinikanth has added another feature to his cap as he has been roped in to host the 44th Chess Olympiad. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the tournament is taking place near Mahabalipuram, about 50 km from Chennai. It will be held from 28th July and 10th August. Informing about the same, Thalaiva tweeted, " #ChessOlympiad2022 an indoor game I love the most… wishing all the chess minds the very best... god bless."

The superstar even shared a throwback photograph of himself looking all pensive as he decides his next chess move. In addition to this, his daughter, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth also took to Instagram and posted a still with his dad, "Enroute to attend the opening ceremony of the #chessolympiad #carfie with appa!"

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, not too long ago, Rajinikanth was in the news as he was honored by the Income Tax department for paying his taxes on a regular basis. He was termed the highest taxpayer in the state of Tamil Nadu. Sharing the news, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Proud daughter of a high and prompt tax payer Many thanks to the #incometaxdepartment of Tamilnadu and Puducherry for honouring appa on #incometaxday2022 #onbehalfofmyfather."

Next, Rajinikanth has joined forces with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar for his next titled Jailer. According to the reports, Kannada star Shivrajkumar will also be seen in a crucial role in this highly-anticipated drama. In addition to this, reports further suggest that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is being considered to play the female lead in Jailer. These two previously shared screen space in the 2010 drama, Enthiran.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Anushka Shetty goes the 'Size Zero' way again; Gains weight for Mahesh P film