Flashback Friday: Ram Charan, Jr NTR's bromance as they vibed to RRR song Dosti in a car is unmissable

Ram Charan and Jr NTR's friendship and bromance in SS Rajamouli's RRR has caught the eye big time. The actors, who were considered rivals, became best friends post-RRR. Today, we got you the best flashback of the duo jamming to a Dosti song from RRR. The track is a celebration of friendship.

When the first track Dosti was released, the makers shared a video of Ram Charan and Jr NTR vibing to Dosti's song, composed by MM Keeravani for the film. The video shows the two actors grooving to Dosti's song while they are on their way to the shooting spot. They can be seen sitting in the car and listening to MM Keeravani's song Dosti.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR jammed to the Dosti song while heading to shoot in Ukraine for the Naatu Naatu song, which went on to become an Oscar-winning track. Sharing the video, Jr NTR wrote, "On the way to the shoot with my #Dost #rrrmovie (sic)."

Titled Dosti, the song is composed by MM Keeravani and sung by Anirudh Ravichander, Amit Trivedi, Vijay Yesudas, Hema Chandra and Yazin Nazir. These five singers have sung the song in five different languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Check out Ram Charan and Jr NTR's Dosti song video here:

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is currently busy shooting for his next, Game Changer with Shankar. Kiara Advani is the female lead of the film and S Thaman is the music composer. Karthik Subbaraj penned the script. After this, the actor announced his forthcoming film with director Buchi Babu Sana. However, details about the film have not been announced yet.

Meanwhile, coming to work terms, Jr NTR is currently busy shooting for his next, Devara with Koratala Siva. The film marks the reunion of the actor and director duo after their blockbuster film Janatha Garage. Janhvi Kapoor is the female lead and Saif Ali Khan is playing the role of the antagonist. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer. Next up, he has an action film lined up with director Prashanth Neel, which is yet to go on floors.

