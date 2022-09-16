Flashback Friday: When Allu Arjun, Prabhas, and Rana Daggubati partied under the same roof; PHOTO
We bring to you a throwback picture of Allu Arjun, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati partying under the same roof.
The South film fraternity is like a close-knit family where all the actors share a great rapport with one another. Proving the same, back in 2013, Allu Arjun celebrated his birthday in the presence of his family and close friends. Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, who were seen sharing screen space in the popular Baahubali series, were also present at the bash. Today, we bring to you an old picture from the Pushpa actor's birthday, where all three stars can be seen having a gala time together.
Up next, the Stylish Star will be seen in the second installment of the Pushpa series, Pushpa: The Rule. The project commenced with a mahurat pooja a few weeks ago. Helmed by Sukumaran, the movie will see AA and Rashmika Mandanna reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj and Srivalli from the original flick.
In addition to this, the latest reports suggest that Allu Arjun is all set to sing his first Hollywood drama soon. Apparently, Allu Arjun has been offered a Hollywood film by a big-shot director-producer from the industry. While the actor was in New York for the parade, he happened to do a hush-hush meeting for a Superhero franchise that he was offered.
Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that Allu Arjun's film with director Venu Sriram, Icon has been shelved. A little birdie told us, "Bunny has backed out of Venu Sriram's Icon for a lot of reasons. His upcoming lineups and also the story is the reason why he decided to drop Venu's movie."
On the other hand, Prabhas' lineup includes ventures like Salaar, Adipurush, Project K.
