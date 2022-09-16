Flashback Friday: When Allu Arjun, Prabhas, and Rana Daggubati partied under the same roof; PHOTO

The South film fraternity is like a close-knit family where all the actors share a great rapport with one another. Proving the same, back in 2013, Allu Arjun celebrated his birthday in the presence of his family and close friends. Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, who were seen sharing screen space in the popular Baahubali series, were also present at the bash. Today, we bring to you an old picture from the Pushpa actor's birthday, where all three stars can be seen having a gala time together.

Up next, the Stylish Star will be seen in the second installment of the Pushpa series, Pushpa: The Rule. The project commenced with a mahurat pooja a few weeks ago. Helmed by Sukumaran, the movie will see AA and Rashmika Mandanna reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj and Srivalli from the original flick.