Flashback Friday: When Anushka Shetty channelled her inner rockstar and went for short hair look

Anushka Shetty is known to experiment with her appearance from time to time. She has gone through some massive body transformations over the years, leaving the fans awestruck. Another example of her altered appearance was seen back in June 2015, during a photoshoot. The Baahubali actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a monochrome picture posing in a tank top and matching leggings. However, her short hair turned out to be the highlight of the look.

Meanwhile, on the work front, after taking some time off from films due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Anushka Shetty is back in action. She is working with director Mahesh P for his untitled project at the moment. The star will be seen sharing screen space with Naveen Polishetty in the film. Bankrolled on a lavish scale by the production banner UV Creations, the venture has been named Anushka 48 for now.

The reports claim that Anushka Shetty is gaining weight for her role in the movie. A source close to the development revealed, "Anushka has gained weight again for her role in the film. Interesting, she looks every bit confident and is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of her character. The makers have tightened the security on the sets and have made sure no photo of Anushka gets leaked online."

Refreshing your memory, Anushka Shetty earlier gained 20 kg for her 2015 movie Size Zero. Now, it would be exciting to see what the actress has in store for the fans this time. The movie buffs are thrilled as she will be appearing on the silver screens after a long gap.

