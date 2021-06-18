Flashback Friday: When Kajal Aggarwal REVEALED what triggered Gautam Kitchlu to propose her for marriage

Kajal called her love story with husband Gautam Kitchlu cliche and said it was the lockdown which sparked them to marry.

Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot to her longtime boyfriend Gautam Kitchlu last year on October 30. The wedding was intimate but a regal affair, which took place at the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai. Kajal has always kept her personal life very low key. Though Kajal and Gautam had been in a relationship for many years, no one had any idea of their love story. For today's flashback Friday, we are going to reveal the beautiful proposal Kajal received from Gautam.

Kajal Aggarwal called her love story cliche and said, “Gautam and I dated for about three years, and then we were friends for seven. We have progressed in every stage of being friends and been very important in each other’s lives.” Moreover, when it came to the proposal Kajal said, “Gautam is understated when it comes to romance. He’s not the filmy sort, and I am grateful for it because I have enough of that in my films. So, it wasn’t a proposal with all of the jazz, but it was an extremely heartfelt, emotional conversation between us. He was so authentic about his feelings and the way he expressed how he wanted to have a future with me; I couldn’t be more sure about spending my life with him.”

Kajal said Coronavirus lockdown acted as a trigger for Gautam Kitchlu to propose his ladylove for marriage. She said, "since we were so used to meeting all the time and couldn’t see each other for weeks amidst the lockdown, we realised that we wanted to be together.”

Also Read: PHOTO: Kajal Aggarwal exposes husband Gautam Kitchlu on social media in the cutest way possible

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will be next seen opposite Megastar Chiranjeevi in Koratala Siva’s directorial film Acharya. The actress will also be seen playing as a sister to Manchu Vishnu in Mosagallu, which is an international Telugu crossover movie directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin. She is also waiting for the OTT release of the Tamil film Paris Paris, which is the remake of the Bollywood super hit film Queen, which starred .

Credits :Vogue

Share your comment ×