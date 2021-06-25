  1. Home
Flashback Friday: When Kalidas Jayaram bonded and was impressed with Disha Patani's singing; WATCH

Disha Patani and Kalidas are cuteness overloaded and we just can't get enough of them. Won't they make for a stunning onscreen pair?
June 25, 2021
Flashback Friday: When Kalidas Jayaram bonded and was impressed with Disha Patani's singing; WATCH
Did you know the South Indian film industry's young and dashing actor Kalidas Jayaram has shared screen space with Disha Patani? Yes, they have worked together for a television commercial in 2015 and today, we take a look back at their cutest BTS video that will leave you to bring a smile to your face instantly. Kalidas has shared a video of him bonding and getting impressed by Disha Patani's singing and it is cuteness overloaded. Sharing this video in 2015 on Instagram, Kalidas Jayaram wrote, "@dishapatani you should think of taking up singing as a career. Too good hehehe. See you soon." 

Disha and Kalidas are cuteness overloaded and we just can't get enough of them. Won't they make for a stunning onscreen pair? What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below. Bollywood, South actress Disha Patani might have not worked in South movies, but she is undoubtedly one of the most popular actresses and is a well-known face. Meanwhile, check out their throwback video below.

On the work front, Kalidas Jayaram has teamed up with Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi for an untitled film. The untitled movie has Tanya Ravichandran in the female lead role. Richard M Nathan, who is known for his quality works, cranks the camera. Pentela Sagar is producing the movie on behalf of Rise East Entertainment. The rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon. 

Disha Patani, on the other hand, was last seen in Salman Khan starrer Bollywood film Radhe. 

