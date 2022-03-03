Throwback Thursday: When Mahesh Babu and family took off to New York for some quality time

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are one of the most admired couples in Tollywood. These two often share perfect family pictures from their family vacations. Back in January 2020, when traveling was easy and the quarantine had not started yet, superstar Mahesh Babu took off for a luxurious vacation to New York City with his wife and kids.

During this trip, the entire clan posed for a cute group photo. Namrata Shirodkar, Gautam, and Sitara were clicked with the Spyder actor. The still is the epitome of family goals.

Check out the post below:

This new year, the superstar again went for a holiday with his loved ones. The netizens were treated with numerous snippets from their stay and every update was adored by the fans. Their little bundle of joy, Sitara is also active on social media and has a separate fanbase.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will next star in the romantic comedy Sarkaru Vaari Paata alongside the National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh. The makers recently released a new poster from the much-anticipated project. The superstar looks absolutely fierce in his action-packed avatar amidst an intense fight scene.

The Parasuram’s directorial will mark the first collaboration of Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh. The movie is all set to be out in theatres on May 12. The star will also work with Pooja Hegde in Trivikram Srinivas’s upcoming drama tentatively titled SSMB28.

Also Read: Anushka Shetty excited for Brinda’s Hey Sinamika; Pens heartfelt note to wish Dulquer Salmaan & team