Flashback Friday: When Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde were clicked on the sets of their 2019 flick Maharishi; PIC

The fans of Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde cannot keep calm as the two are all ready to share screen space in Trivikram Srinivas' SSMB28. These two had previously worked together in the 2019 drama, Maharishi. Back in June 2021, the Radhe Shyam actress took to her Instagram and dropped a BTS photo from the sets of the film, and captioned it as, "Caption this! #maharshi #bts". This still has the leads and the team looking at a phone with keen interest.

Maharishi talks about a US-based businessman, Rishi (Mahesh Babu). As he comes to know about the exploitation of farmers by his friend, he decides to take matters into his own hands and help them. Made under the direction of Vamshi Paidipally, the project was financed by the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations, Vyjayanthi Movies, and PVP Cinema. Besides the leads, Allari Naresh while Jagapathi Babu, Kaikala Satyanarayana, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Prakash Raj and Jayasudha also play secondary characters in the movie. Devi Sri Prasad was the music director of the flick, while K. U. Mohanan and Praveen K. L. took care of cinematography and editing respectively.