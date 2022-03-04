Flashback Friday: When Mahesh Babu & Preity Zinta made the cutest on-screen pair ever

Did you know that Mahesh Babu and Preity Zinta shared screen space for a film, 21 years ago? The duo teamed up for a blockbuster Telugu film titled Raja Kumarudu, directed by Raghavendra Rao and made the best on-screen pairs ever. Raja Kumarudu is extremely special for Mahesh Babu and Preity Zinta as both marked their debut in Tollywood with this film. The duo was in the early 20s when their blockbuster film was released and audiences loved their charm, chemistry, innocence and music.

The Mahesh Babu and Preity Zinta starrer Raja Kumarudu, which was released on July 30th, 1999, completed 21 years last year. On this special day, Mahesh Babu and lead actress Preity Zinta got nostalgic and shared happy memories of the film.

Remembering Raja Kumarudu on the 21st anniversary, the leading lady of the film, Preity Zinta took to Twitter and shared some really cute pics with Mahesh Babu from the sets. The actress was also unanimously praised for her beauty, striking screen presence, and convincing acting chops in the role of Rani in Raja Kumarudu.

At the age of 24, Mahesh Babu made his debut has as the protagonist with Raja Kumarudu and managed to garner immense popularity and recognition. This film also 21 years of an illustrious career in the Telugu film industry.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is gearing up for another blockbuster film titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which will be directed by Parasuram.