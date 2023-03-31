Flashback Friday: When MS Dhoni's visit to Thalapathy Vijay's Beast set caught everyone by surprise

Superstar Vijay and MS Dhoni are two of the most famous celebrities of our time. Other than their reclusive demeanor in public and indelible connection to Chennai, they have rarely appeared together at public events. However, fans had a surprise two years ago when MS Dhoni made a casual appearance on the set of Vijay’s Beast. The sudden, out-of-the-blue visit caught the fans and media by surprise. The Instagram handle for IPL team Chennai Super Kings, captained by MS Dhoni, put out a post saying, “Master and the blaster,”, a reference to Vijay’s earlier film “Master” and Dhoni’s reputation as “Blaster” for his batting legacy on the field

A rare union

Even though they work in different fields and are known for totally opposite sets of skills, they have another connection by way of their nicknames in the South. Dhoni is called “Thala”, meaning the chief, due to his captaincy stint with Chennai Super Kings, and Vijay is referred to as "Thalapathy". There were many rumours about the surprise visit, revolving around Dhoni’s entry into films. However, that was just a short-lived rumor when the teams confirmed no such film deal which saddened the fans.

Upcoming projects for Vijay and Dhoni’s IPL streak

Vijay is currently shooting for Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanakaraj. The first schedule was completed recently in Srinagar. The film will be a high-octane actioner that is expected to release this October. Dhoni was seen recently at the inaugural meet of the captains of the franchises of the IPL 2023, where he represented Chennai Super Kings, a position he has been holding since the year 2008 and fans are excited to see their favourite player back on the ground for some more action.

