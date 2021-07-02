Flashback Friday: When Nani's wife Anjana and Nivetha Thomas flaunted their 'drawing skills' on his shirt

When Nani shared a funny yet cute video with his wife Anjana and closest friend Nivetha Thomas as they show off their drawing skills on his white shirt

Nani, also known as the Natural Star of Tollywood, is an actor of dedication and compassion. He didn't just receive the tagline of 'Natural Star' for his easy acting skills but also for being a down earth actor, a lovable husband, doting father and nicest friend. Nani and his wife Anjana are the closest friends of Nivetha Thomas, their friendship started off from the sets of Gentleman and reached to the latest movie V. The duo share a special bond with each and often share pictures on social media.

For today's flashback Friday, we shall look at one such video of their cute friendship. A few months ago, to convey all the good wishes to his dear friend, Nivetha for the release of Vakeel Saab, Nani shared a funny yet adorable video. In the video, Anjana and Nivetha can be seen scribbling with a pen on Nani's white shirt with utmost focus and dedication. While they do that, Nani being all cute lets his dear wife and friend use him as a canvas to show off their artistic skills. The funny thing about the video is Nani's expressions as he sneakily takes the video, no wonder he is called a Natural star.

Nani and Anjana’s love story is one kind of fairy tale, which is cherished forever. Nani met Anjana when he was working as an RJ in Vizag and fell head-over-heels for her. In 2013, on October 27, Nani and Anjana tied the knot in an intimate affair in Visakhapatnam. The lovely couple are blessed with a baby boy Arjun, who is fondly called Junnu by the actor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nani is currently the busiest actor in town with three projects Tuck Jagadish, Shyam Singha Roy and Ante Sundaraniki. He is presently shooting for the highly anticipated Shyam Singha Roy and is awaiting the release of Tuck Jagdish which was postponed due to the second wave of Covid 19. Shyam Singha Roy is scheduled to release in 2022.

